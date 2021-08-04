$0.43 EPS Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RC. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 579,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

