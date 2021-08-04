$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 424,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

