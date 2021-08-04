-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.75). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.70.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

