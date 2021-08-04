$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,990,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 29.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,828,000 after buying an additional 71,033 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.