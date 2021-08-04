$1.06 EPS Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.19. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abiomed.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,274. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

