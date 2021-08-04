$1.15 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.29. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on BANR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

BANR opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Banner has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.