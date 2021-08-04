$1.18 EPS Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.21. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,778,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 114,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.