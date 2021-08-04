$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $720.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,678. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

