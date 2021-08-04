$1.62 EPS Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. SAP reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 15.2% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SAP by 29.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.