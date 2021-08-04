$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to announce $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $1.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $9,599,478 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,696 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $205.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.45. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

