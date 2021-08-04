10,416 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after acquiring an additional 721,274 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $273.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $321.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

