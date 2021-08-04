1,250 Shares in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 566,985 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 13.0% during the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth approximately $26,092,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MTW. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:MTW opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.