135,220 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,598. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30.

