143,000 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Purchased by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 143,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,000. Nuance Communications comprises approximately 5.0% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,921. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,726.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Insiders have sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

