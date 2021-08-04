1,527 Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.57.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $255,748.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,432.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $540,982.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,432,923.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,956. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

