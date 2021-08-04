1,904 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.43. The company had a trading volume of 300,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,936. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

