19,223 Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 17.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $33,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

IMAB stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.27. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

