1stdibs.Com (DIBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

