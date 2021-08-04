$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce earnings per share of $2.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $1.90. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CUBI stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $249,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,842 shares of company stock worth $1,019,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

