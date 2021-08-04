$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to post $2.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

SRE stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after buying an additional 54,612 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

