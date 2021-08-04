$2.84 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to announce $2.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. Trinseo posted earnings of ($2.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth $105,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

