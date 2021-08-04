2,000 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.52. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

