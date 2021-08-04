206,883 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 206,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACVA. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,596,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $4,499,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ACVA opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

