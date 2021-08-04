$210.90 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post sales of $210.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.80 million. LendingClub reported sales of $74.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 182.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $725.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $777.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 11,812 shares valued at $236,421. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LendingClub by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 541,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 96,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.