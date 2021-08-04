2,195 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $514,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $604,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.