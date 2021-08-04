262,193 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 262,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,240,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 392,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,344 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 345,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,489. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.