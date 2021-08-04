$272.75 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce $272.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $280.10 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $247.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $99.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after buying an additional 159,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after buying an additional 218,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after buying an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,600,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

