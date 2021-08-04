$30.66 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce sales of $30.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.30 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NSSC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.44. 20,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.36 million, a PE ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45.

In other news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 over the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

