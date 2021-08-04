3,461 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $113.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.12.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

