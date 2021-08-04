3,615 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 210,066 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

