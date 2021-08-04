3,895 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,258,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 303,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1,549.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,390,000.

Shares of FIW stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,280. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $88.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

