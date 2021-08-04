$393.20 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report $393.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $392.80 million. ePlus posted sales of $355.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,840 shares of company stock worth $795,672. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.88. 28,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.84. ePlus has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

