3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Trimmed by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $34,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1-year low of $149.66 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

