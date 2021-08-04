3M (NYSE:MMM) Insider Sells $356,229.95 in Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.87. The stock had a trading volume of 86,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.67. 3M has a twelve month low of $149.66 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.