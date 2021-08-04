$4.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post sales of $4.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.