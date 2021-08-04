$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $16.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 200,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,222. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.