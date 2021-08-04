4,231 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WRK opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23. WestRock has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

