42,571 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,571 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,258,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,570,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

