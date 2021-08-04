$45.96 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to announce $45.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.64 million to $46.28 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $40.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $185.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.24 million to $185.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $203.28 million, with estimates ranging from $201.25 million to $205.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%.

UMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 154,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have purchased 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011 over the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

