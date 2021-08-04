$492.10 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will post sales of $492.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.20 million and the lowest is $484.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $349.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 352.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 240,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

