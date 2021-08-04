4,950 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 85,355 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $214,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,636,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,233,000 after purchasing an additional 352,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

