$54.05 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to post $54.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $323.00 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TTCF traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,281. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 169,871 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 329,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

