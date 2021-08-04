5,500 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 328,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $657,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $190.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.