57,865 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 45,037 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

