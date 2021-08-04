6 Meridian Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,198 shares of company stock worth $7,993,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.