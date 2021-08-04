6,390 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 513,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 129,985 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 102,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 109.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.