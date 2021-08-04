6,591 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

