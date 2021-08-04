$69.56 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post sales of $69.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.96 million to $70.40 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $69.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $277.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $286.98 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 636,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,520. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

