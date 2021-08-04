702 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $443.02 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $443.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.