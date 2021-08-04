72,460 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

